Report: Patriots, Stephon Gilmore have made no recent progress on extension

Getty Images

As the saying goes, deadlines spur action. With training camp beginning next week, that appears to be the case with the Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, there has been “no recent progress” between New England and Gilmore on either a long-term contract extension or a raise for 2021. But, Breer notes the situation could change in the coming days with vacations around the NFL ending this week.

Gilmore is slated to make $7 million in base salary for the upcoming season after the Patriots moved up $5 million of his contract to 2020. Gilmore did not attend New England’s offseason program, including the team’s mandatory minicamp. He recently told reporter Josina Anderson that he just wants to be paid what he’s worth.

The cornerback is also still recovering from surgery to repair his partially-torn quad, an injury that sent Gilmore to injured reserve in the last month of the season.

Whether the Patriots do something to amend Gilmore’s contract or trade him to a team that is willing to do so, a solution should be on the horizon for the cornerback.

The 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore has 25 interceptions and 114 passes defensed in 124 career games. He’s spent the last four seasons with New England after beginning his career with five years in Buffalo.