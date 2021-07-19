Saints will host Jaguars for two joint practices

Getty Images

There will be some intrigue on the Bayou in mid-August.

In advance of the preseason matchup between the Saints and Jaguars, the two teams will meet up for a pair of joint practices in Louisiana on Aug. 20 and 21, the league announced on Monday.

The biggest story out of New Orleans in training camp will be the club’s quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. While Jacksonville is implementing a new scheme with several new players under head coach Urban Meyer, these sessions will be a good measuring stick for where Winston and Hill both stand heading into the season.

The man either Winston or Hill will replace, Drew Brees, said he can see a scenario where both men are playing.

On the other side, New Orleans’ defense should be a good test for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who will presumably be the team’s starter in Week One. The Saints have been searching for another cornerback since releasing Janoris Jenkins in March to get under the salary cap. But with a clear system in place, New Orleans should still present challenges for the young QB.

The Saints and Jaguars will square off on Monday, Aug. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

UPDATE 4:27 p.m. ET: After the NFL announced the joint practices, the Jaguars confirmed to PFT that they aren’t actually happening. According to multiple reports, the Saints are not scheduled to have any joint practices at this time.