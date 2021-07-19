Saquon Barkley: I don’t have an answer for when I’ll practice or play

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been careful not to place a clear timeline on his return from tearing his ACL early last season.

In a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Barkley deflected several questions about when he might be available to play. The 2018 offensive rookie of the year did the same while addressing the media at a youth football camp on Monday.

“I’ve been asked a lot. I guess that’s what the theme of this summer is gonna be, when I’ll be back. But no, I don’t have an answer, to be honest,” Barkley said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m not trying to lead it up to it, stuff like that or blow something up. I don’t have an answer. It’s a fun process, but it’s a tough process at the same time. So I’m excited to continue to listen to my body, listen to the trainers, listen to the coaches, and just take it day by day.”

Barkley tore his ACL in Week Two of last season and underwent surgery in October.

Per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Barkley also said on Monday that his knee “feels pretty good,” though the running back is unsure if he’ll be able to practice at the start of training camp.

After leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage as a rookie — 1,307 rushing, 721 receiving — Barkley’s production dipped in 2019. He missed three games and finished with 1,003 yards rushing and 438 yards receiving with eight total TDs.

The Giants have picked up his 2022 fifth-year option, but Barkley will need a strong comeback year to be in line for a lucrative extension with New York.