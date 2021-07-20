Aaron Rodgers surely won’t make his plans known before July 26 shareholders meeting

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2021, 8:08 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said nothing about his plans or the 2021 season, despite the fact that training camp opens next week. Don’t expect Rodgers to reveal his plans until the last minute.

It’s not a matter of procrastination. Rodgers undoubtedly knows what he’s doing. But he has no reason to disclose his plans, for one very important reason.

The Packers will conduct their annual shareholder meeting on Monday. Team CEO Mark Murphy will address the assembled fans. It will become their first opportunity to voice their feelings about the chaos and uncertainty of the past three months, sparked by the draft-day disclosure that the 49ers tried to trade for Rodgers, followed by a storm of reports pointing to the reality that Rodgers wants out.

He still wants out. That hasn’t changed. Both sides have blame in this. On Monday, with Rodgers’ status still unresolved, Murphy not Rodgers will have to deal with it. And Rodgers won’t do a damn thing to make it any easier on Murphy.

Hey, that’s how it goes when you’re dealing with a “complicated fella.”

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Aaron Rodgers surely won’t make his plans known before July 26 shareholders meeting

  1. He’ll play.

    His Green Bay legacy has been damaged more than he realizes though because of all of this. Years from now, he’ll come to understand why it was unnecessary and selfish.

    Now the clock is ticking on him.

  2. I have a good feeling numba1 sports fan will be selling his stock portfolio.

  3. Floria: “Both sides have blame”

    That’s exactly what my auto insurance agent tells me. You’re 10% at fault for just being there.

    So sure, the Packers front office is 10% at fault. I’ll agree to that.

  4. No one in Wisconsin has questioned if Aaron is going to play for the Pack this year for months. It’s known.

    It’s not a story here. Those outside of Wisconsin, or those pretending to be a Packers fan, are the only people still obsessing and wondering.

    The story here is our MIL-WAU-KEE Bucks are on the brink of a World Championship. Their 2nd. First since 1971.

    Fear The Deer!🦌✊

    Be A Witness

    Let’s go!🏀

  5. It will mostly be a non issue at that meeting.

    Again – I LIVE here, and no one really cares. It’s not a topic of daily conversation. Once in a while someone will say something and I’d say it’s 9 out of 10 where people are on the side of the organization – not AR.

    No one cares about the childish fit he’s throwing. It’s MUCH more a national wringing of hands than local.

  6. This guy is a wuss. If your holding out for a trade say it. I really believe he has unresolved issues and needs professional help. Frankly I not afraid to take a stand you would be traded immediately.

  7. Ravens fan. I love Aaron Rodgers….but this ongoing cry baby crap…look at me look at me is worse than and wide receiver ever!!! Try to guess what Im going to do, Im important. Please make it stop! Stop giving him attention, he will be in camp!

  8. Rodgers smugly tries to act like he’s making the Packers org look foolish to the fans, but if you talk to the majority of Packer fans you’ll see how they’re turning on him not the team.

  9. How exactly is any of this Rodgers’ fault? he is a worker, an employee if you will, and he is dissatisfied with his employer/job. It is 1000% his right to just say “I want out”, it is 1000% his right to not risk his life/future/health for a system he no longer likes/trusts/tolerates.
    Grow up Mike and PFT. The employee does not even have ANY obligation to explain why they want out, why they are resigning, why they are asking for any change to their contract. To my eyes, Rogers has not said word one negative about his employers/bosses/supervisors.

  11. First of all, nobody knows if Rodgers “still wants out,” nobody outside of him and (maybe) the Packers. It can’t be stated unequivocally. Secondly, the shareholders possess a previously unconsidered cachet and influence at this meeting. Murphy will have to choose his words carefully. Either way, I’m prepared to stand and cheer for whoever is under center at the home opener, and that includes Rodgers. He’s only doing what he thinks is right, but the fact remains no one player is greater than the team.

  12. If Rodgers had led GB to a Super Bowl win several months ago, Murphy would have little choice but to give up the keys to the kingdom. But as things are, he’s under considerably less pressure.

  14. “Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side.
    Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence”

    – Aaron Rodgers –

    For the talking heads and the rest of the trigger happy media who’ve been peddling in erroneous stories over the last few months, the types that like to parse through every single word and syllable the quarterback utters, putting their own dramatic interpretation and spin on them, it’s funny that this quote is never viewed by them as a stinging indictment on sports media itself.

  15. Please tell me, when has Rodgers said he wants out? Please provide a link that proves he actually said those words.

    I’ll be waiting.

  16. Viking Fan Blames Officials…..Everybody Drink says:
    July 20, 2021 at 9:09 am
    For the talking heads and the rest of the trigger happy media who’ve been peddling in erroneous stories over the last few months, the types that like to parse through every single word and syllable the quarterback utters, putting their own dramatic interpretation and spin on them, it’s funny that this quote is never viewed by them as a stinging indictment on sports media itself.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    This is a very good point. Ask yourselves; Who has controlled this message from the very beginning? Aaron Rodgers! To a large degree the Packers too deserve credit for controlling their own message. Both sides have had slip-ups but all-in-all, it’s under control. My guess? Whoever makes the first phone call, loses. I’ve seen it work the same way within other Fortune 500-type companies.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.