Cam Akers: I’ll be back better than ever in no time

The Rams and Cam Akers were dealt a serious blow this week, as the second-year running back tore his Achilles while training for the upcoming season.

But Akers is apparently keeping a positive attitude for the long recovery process ahead of him.

“I just want to thank any and every person sending prayers my way and wishing me well,” Akers said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “I hate [that] this happened but I’m in great spirits and I understand God makes no mistakes. I’ll be back better than ever in no time I’m a soldier. Again, thank you.”

Akers was in line to be Los Angeles’ starting running back in 2021. The 52nd overall pick in the second round of last year’s draft, Akers rushed for 625 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the regular season. He then put up 221 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving in the Rams’ two postseason games last year.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that the Rams haven’t ruled out signing a veteran running back, but L.A. isn’t going to immediately address the position with one.