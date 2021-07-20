Devin Funchess shatters Rob Gronkowski’s world record helicopter catch

USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski didn’t even get to hold the title for three full months.

In late April, Gronk set a world record by catching a football dropped from a helicopter hovering at 600 feet. On Tuesday, Packers receiver Devin Funchess caught a football dropped from a helicopter at 750 feet.

Here’s the video. Funchess made the catch at Mile High Stadium during Global Field Day, a charity initiative and virtual social-media challenge driven by athletes and celebrities to support charities focused on empowering the youth.

So now it’s up to Gronk to push the bar even higher. If he’d known, they could have sent Marine One to 900 feet and done it on the White House lawn earlier today.