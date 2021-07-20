Falcons’ coaching fellows for camp include Cliff Matthews

Getty Images

The Falcons announced their 2021 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows for training camp. Erick Capetillo, Tessa Grossman, Darryl Jackson and Cliff Matthews will join the team for the summer.

Capetillo currently serves as the head varsity football coach at Las Vegas High School. His team was ranked No. 7 in Nevada before the 2020 season began. He will work with tight ends and running backs for the Falcons.

Grossman currently is working on a Master’s in sports psychology at Illinois State University. While working on her degree, she serves as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach for the women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, softball, volleyball, football and men’s tennis programs.

Grossman also spent time as an intern strength coach for the Rams in 2018 and University of California Berkeley for summer of 2019. She will work with the Falcons’ strength and conditioning staff.

Jackson is the secondary coach and special teams coordinator at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He has coached at the collegiate level for more than 25 seasons and has led eight bowl teams and two conference championships.

Jackson will work with former Bill Walsh Fellow and current Falcons’ special teams coordinator, Marquice Williams, while with the team.

Matthews, a former Falcons’ seventh-round draft choice in 2011, currently is the defensive line coach at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia. He was the defensive line coach at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina, last season.

Matthews will work with the outside linebackers during camp.