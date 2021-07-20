Gabriel Davis: Bills fans are in for a treat with Emmanuel Sanders

Getty Images

The Bills added veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the offseason, signing him to a one-year deal to help elevate Buffalo’s offense.

Sanders has been around the block, as he’s entering his 12th pro season. And he’s already positively influenced at least one of his younger teammates.

Second-year Buffalo wideout Gabriel Davis joined the “One Bills Live” radio show on Tuesday and detailed why he’s looking forward to playing with Sanders in 2021.

“Bills [fans] are going to be in for a treat with this guy,” Davis said. “I’m so happy to have him on the team. A veteran that has played many great years in the league and just another guy to learn from. I learned from ‘Smoke’ [John Brown], I learned from ‘Beas’ [Cole Beasley], Andre Roberts, Stefon Diggs. And just having Emmanuel Sanders on the team is just another great asset that I’m so happy that we brought onto the team.”

Sanders started just five games for New Orleans last year, but still made 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns. Overall, he’s recorded 662 catches for 8,619 yards with 47 TDs since entering the league as a third-round pick with Pittsburgh in 2010.