Jaguars sign Walker Little, Tyson Campbell

USA TODAY Sports

With rookies reporting to training camp on Tuesday, the Jaguars now have all their 2021 draftees under contract.

Jacksonville announced that cornerback Tyson Campbell and offensive tackle Walker Little both signed their standard four-year rookie deals.

The club also announced 25th overall pick running back Travis Etienne signed his contract. NFL Media reported Etienne’s deal was done on Monday.

Campbell played 33 career games at Georgia, recording an interception and 11 pass breakups over three seasons. He was the 33rd overall pick of the draft.

Little played 22 career games at Stanford and was a first-team, All-Pac 12 honorees 2018. But he suffered a knee injury in 2019 and played just one game. And he elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacksonville selected nine players in head coach Urban Meyer’s first draft class, headlined by No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.