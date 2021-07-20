Jets sign Alijah Vera-Tucker to his rookie deal

Getty Images

The Jets signed offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker to his rookie deal Tuesday, the team announced.

Vera-Tucker was the second of the team’s two first-round choices, going 14th overall. Of the Jets’ 10 draft choices, only first-rounder Zach Wilson and second-rounder Elijah Moore remain unsigned.

Vera-Tucker played 975 total snaps in pass protection and allowed only five sacks, three quarterback hits and eight quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. His career pass blocking grade was 91.6, which was the second-highest among the offensive linemen in the 2021 draft class.

Vera-Tucker has played left tackle, left guard and right tackle.

The Jets moved up in a trade with the Vikings to draft Vera-Tucker.

“We felt we had a unique opportunity to get a top-10 player in our minds as our board was stacked,” General Manager Joe Douglas said after the draft. “To go up and get a guy like Alijah Vera-Tucker, a player that has started at tackle, has started at guard and has been highly productive at both. That versatility and that production is something we really value.”