Justin Fields visits Chicago gunshot survivor who wouldn’t die before seeing him play

Scott Morrow

Last month a Chicago resident named Scott Morrow was walking down the street when he suddenly felt a sharp pain and collapsed to the ground. He had been shot in the back and was now in a fight for his life, but as he rode in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, he was inspired by the thought of Justin Fields.

A lifelong Bears fan, Morrow thinks Fields has what it takes to be the best quarterback Morrow has ever cheered for, and he wants to live long enough for it to happen.

“Within a couple moments, I thought well, I’m 41, pretty much all of Chicago has gone our whole lives without even having great prospects for a franchise quarterback, I can’t die before seeing Justin Fields take the field,” Morrow said on 670 The Score. “I don’t plan to die before he’s a Hall of Famer.”

When Fields heard about that, he decided to pay Morrow a visit while he recuperates. Morrow documented it on Twitter.

“Just met Bears rookie QB and future Hall of Famer @justnfields (as well as his lovely parents)! I can’t believe they came out to to visit a little ol’ gunshot victim,” Morrow wrote.

Morrow’s GoFundMe page says that he still has a long road to recovery, after having his spleen and one kidney removed, as well as damage to his stomach, pancreas and abdomen.