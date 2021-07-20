Kawann Short cleared for football activity

USA TODAY Sports

Kawann Short is ready to get back in the mix.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle has played just five games over the last two years, largely due to shoulder injuries. But now Short is a free agent and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the lineman has been cleared for football activity.

Schefter added that Short has been in contact with a handful of teams.

Short underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder last October after playing three games for the Panthers. He had also missed a pair of games with a foot injury. In 2019, Short’s left shoulder had to be surgically repaired after just two games and he missed the rest of the year.

Back in 2018, Short earned his second trip to the Pro Bowl, recording 3.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.

The Panthers selected Short in the second round of the 2013 draft. He played 99 games for the team with 76 starts, making 32.5 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, and 88 QB hits.

Carolina released Short in February.