Knapp family: We are sincerely thankful to those who have provided support

Getty Images

Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, a longtime NFL assistant coach, is in critical condition due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident over the weekend.

Knapp’s family released a statement through the Jets on Tuesday thanking everyone who has reached out to provide support in this difficult time.

“Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people,” the statement reads. “He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support — it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh also released a statement on Knapp.

“Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family,” Saleh said. “Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”

Knapp has coached for seven different teams in the NFL since 1997. Before Saleh hired him in New York, Knapp was the Falcons quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020.