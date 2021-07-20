Patriots sign third-round choice Ronnie Perkins

Getty Images

The Patriots’ rookies reported to camp Tuesday. The team began the day with two of eight draft choices unsigned.

Third-round choice Ronnie Perkins posted a photo on social media of him signing his four-year rookie deal.

“Thanks to the @Patriots for believing in me. Now it’s time to work my ass off for the 2nd one,” Perkins wrote.

That leaves second-round choice Christian Barmore as the lone unsigned choice.

Perkins, an edge rusher, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and 2020 and finished his college career with 99 tackles, 16.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a deflection.