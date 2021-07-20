Ravens sign Ben Cleveland

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are one step closer to having their entire draft class under contract.

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland has signed his standard four-year rookie deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Cleveland was the 94th overall pick in the third round out of Georgia. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, playing the season at right guard. In all he appeared in 45 games for the Bulldogs over four seasons.

With Cleveland under contract, Baltimore’s only remaining unsigned player is defensive back Brandon Stephen — the team’s second third-round pick.