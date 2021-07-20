Report: Jets passing game coach Greg Knapp critically injured in bicycle accident

Getty Images

Long-time NFL assistant coach and current New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp is in the hospital in critical condition due to injuries sustained in a bicycle accident this weekend, according to Mike Klis of 9NEWS.

Knapp’s agent, Jeff Sperbeck, confirmed to Klis that Knapp was injured when his bicycle was struck by a car over the weekend in California.

Knapp has spent 23 years coaching in the NFL for seven different franchises. Robert Saleh brought Knapp to the Jets this offseason after he spent the past three seasons as a quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons. Knapp has severed as an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

He also spent four years as a quarterbacks coach with the Denver Broncos, including for their most recent Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2015 season.

Out thoughts are with Knapp and his family.