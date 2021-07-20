Report: Rams have no immediate plans to pursue free-agent RB

July 20, 2021
Though the Rams have lost second-year running back Cam Akers for the season after he suffered a torn Achilles, they won’t look at external options right away.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Tuesday that the Rams “don’t have any immediate plans to pursue a free-agent running back.”

According to Schefter, the Rams believe in third-year pro Darrell Henderson, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns in 15 games last season. A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Henderson rushed for 624 yards in 2020.

The Rams also have Xavier Jones, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year and played 41 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. The team also drafted Jake Funk out of Maryland in the seventh round in the spring. Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson are also on Los Angeles’ roster at RB.

Though the Rams may not pursue a big-name free agent, it would make sense to still add someone at the position with training camp beginning next week — even if it’s a young, undrafted player.

Los Angeles now has a spot to do so after waiving receiver and return specialist Nsimba Webster on Tuesday. The club’s roster stands at 90 players, but with offensive lineman Max Pircher on the team as part of the league’s international player pathway program, the Rams may carry 91.

  1. I’d say trade for Sony Michel, but I don’t think they have any draft picks to trade until 2029.

  2. Come on Rams, Adrian Peterson! The guy scored like 7 TDs last year for the Lions! Imagine what he’d do for an actual contender!

  4. Don’t believe that for a moment. They may not have any PLANS, but they certainly will go our and sign someone. And with Adrian Peterson, LeVon Bell, AND Todd Gurley all available I’d be damn surprised if they didn’t sign one of those three. AP simply wants to go to a contender, even on a minimum contract. The Rams are a contender so it’s a decent fit. Gurley would probably sign for the minimum also, and he knows the offense. So again that is a decent fit. Bell…he’s kind of an unknown commodity. He certainly wants to go to a contender (doesn’t everyone?) but I’m not entirely sure if his ego would allow him to sign for the minimum. And I’m not too sure his skill set if a good fit for the Rams. Beyond those three any other signee would be nothing but depth, which might be ok if the player can excel on Special Teams.

  6. Bell was with a annual contender, the Steelers, but wanted the money….now would probably sign for the minimum…..talk about shooting yourself in the foot.

  7. There’s a reason guys like Gurley and Bell aren’t signed; teams are doing what they can to avoid cancer. Show patience, wait until camp cuts.
    The Texans have the dumbest owner (it all starts at the top) in Cal McNair in the league and they have some quality vets in camp such as Ingram and Lindsey; they’re dumb enough, they’ll let one of them loose.

