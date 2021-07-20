Steelers sign Chaz Green, release Jarron Jones and Calvin Bundage

USA TODAY Sports

With training camp around the corner, the Steelers have made a few roster moves.

Pittsburgh officially announced the signing of edge rusher Melvin Ingram, whose deal was reported on Monday. The team also announced the signing of offensive tackle Chaz Green to a one-year deal.

Dallas selected Green in the third round of the 2015 draft. Green played his first three seasons for the franchise, appearing in 18 games with six starts. He’s also spent time with the Saints, Raiders, Broncos, and Colts, playing four games for Oakland in 2018 and 15 games for Indianapolis last season. He started one game for the Colts.

As corresponding roster moves, the Steelers released linebacker Calvin Bundage and offensive tackle Jarron Jones. Bundage was an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State who signed with Pittsburgh following this year’s draft. Jones spent last year on the Steelers’ practice squad.