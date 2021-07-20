Stephen Ross hopes his Dolphins are hoisting Lombardi Trophy in a “very short time”

Getty Images

The Miami metropolitan area has hosted eight Super Bowls since the Dolphins won their last one. The team’s last championship was so long ago that current Dolphins coach Brian Flores — who is 40 years old — wasn’t born for another seven years after it.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, though, made mention of winning a Super Bowl “soon” several times Tuesday as the team opened its new training facility.

“We want to do as much with the community as we possibly can; we want to be the best in class in the NFL; and we want to win the Super Bowl,” Ross said, via Adam Beasley of profootballnetwork.com. “Well, I think we are two-thirds of the way there, and the rest, I hope we are hoisting the Super Bowl [trophy] in a very short time, with the emphasis on short.

“It takes all these small details when putting together a great organization, that will be used to winning and winning often.”

The Dolphins fell short of the postseason by losing in Week 17 of the 2020 season. They have not made the postseason since 2016 and have not won a playoff game since 2000.