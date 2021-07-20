The news of the Packers offering Aaron Rodgers a new contract isn’t new

July 20, 2021
It’s unclear why the notion that the Packers offered to make quarterback Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid player in football suddenly has been repackaged and repurposed as news. Because it’s not.

In early May, Bob McGinn of TheAthletic.com reported that “[i]n recent months, according to sources, the Packers have offered to make the 37-year-old Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback.”

The nugget that the Packers offered Rodgers a five-year package technically breaks new ground. Still, the headline — the Packers offered to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in football, and Rodgers declined it — is nearly three months old.

Adam Schefter’s tweet on the matter declares that Rodgers’ decision to pass on the extension constitutes “proof it’s not about the money.” Without knowing the structure and the guarantees, however, it’s impossible to make that conclusion. Rodgers may have rejected it simply because he knew that it ultimately didn’t force the Packers to keep him for two or three more years.

That’s how this all started. The Packers have year-to-year flexibility with Rodgers. Rodgers doesn’t want to play under the annual threat of the Packers choosing to trade or cut Rodgers and ride with Jordan Love.

Currently, Rodgers doesn’t want to play for the Packers at all. The situation supposedly is “fixable,” but it hasn’t been fixed. Coach Matt LaFleur has said the Packers will do whatever it takes to “help remedy the situation,” but the situation hasn’t been remedied.

At this point, the only fix comes from a contract structured to tie player and team together for at least two or three years, or a trade. Whether either happens remains to be seen.

  1. Meanwhile, back at the WH, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are celebrating their SB win with the POTUS.

  2. For as many times as we’ve all heard this the headline should have read, ‘The news, of the news, of the news, of the news of the Packers offering Aaron Rodgers a new contract isn’t new.’

  3. Currently, Rodgers doesn’t want to play for the Packers at all.
    ___
    After spending enough years in green bay this sort of thing is bound to happen. It happened with Favre. It happened with Rodgers. It will happen again and again

  4. Whoever is under center at the home opener is who I’ll be giving my standing ovation to, and it might be Rodgers. If not…have a nice life. No one player is bigger than the team. It makes little difference to me and I don’t care what “they could get for him.” Look around at the world we’re living in. It’s just a game.

  7. I’m not sure why Schefter is riding Rodgers jock, but its hurting his credibility.

  8. Ok Rodgers – the packers brass built a roster with the most pro bowlers and so many amazing tools. Around your mega contract. The Packers brass is amazing for what they pulled off while accompaning you. There is nothing not to like about playing in Green bay for him.

  9. stellarperformance says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:38 pm
    Whoever is under center at the home opener is who I’ll be giving my standing ovation to, and it might be Rodgers. If not…have a nice life. No one player is bigger than the team. It makes little difference to me and I don’t care what “they could get for him.” Look around at the world we’re living in. It’s just a game.

    —————————————-

    Sure, someone who ‘doesn’t care’, posts daily on these forums.

  10. jrterrier5 says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:31 pm
    Meanwhile, back at the WH, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are celebrating their SB win with the POTUS.

    I can feel a shift of sympathy toward Rodgers!

  11. everyactionhasanoverreaction says:
    July 20, 2021 at 1:55 pm
    Sure, someone who ‘doesn’t care’, posts daily on these forums.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    …..and you’re not being forced to read it. Win-win.

  12. PFFFFT… Who cares. If he doesn’t want to play for the Packers he should tell them to trade him. The end! Tell them he won’t play for them under any circumstances. If that doesn’t work go public. If he wants to play for them he should get in and negotiate with the Packers to stay. Get on with it already.

  13. Schefter needs to register as an agent. This isn’t journalism anymore, it is advocacy.

  14. While not new info, it does support the theory he wants out, refusing the additional 2 year term. The thing I wonder now is how he’s going to save face reporting to camp if he doesn’t want the contract renegotiated.

