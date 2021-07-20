Tom Brady joins Buccaneers for White House visit

@ScottSBucs

With Joe Biden and not Donald Trump currently residing in the White House, some wondered whether Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would join teammates at coaches for a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Brady is there.

Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com tweeted a photo of the group, which has Brady standing in the front row, next to coach Bruce Arians. (Arians’ face once again matches the color of his shirt. I starting to think that counts as a superpower.)

The will-they-or-won’t-they go to the White House question became a controversial hot button under the Trump administration. Brady, who had a #MAGA hat in his locker room early in the original Trump campaign and who has described Trump as a friend, became the most obvious candidate to not show up for an event hosted by the man who is reviled by the former president and his loyalists.