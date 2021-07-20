Tom Brady joins Buccaneers for White House visit

With Joe Biden and not Donald Trump currently residing in the White House, some wondered whether Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would join teammates at coaches for a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Brady is there.

Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com tweeted a photo of the group, which has Brady standing in the front row, next to coach Bruce Arians. (Arians’ face once again matches the color of his shirt. I starting to think that counts as a superpower.)

The will-they-or-won’t-they go to the White House question became a controversial hot button under the Trump administration. Brady, who had a #MAGA hat in his locker room early in the original Trump campaign and who has described Trump as a friend, became the most obvious candidate to not show up for an event hosted by the man who is reviled by the former president and his loyalists.

  5. Most sane people respect the office of the president, even if they have different views. It only became an issue when woke sports teams decided to forego the White House invitation because Donald Trump is mean.

  6. Tom Brady was never confirmed to be MAGA. And this just confirms it. Wouldn’t be surprised if Brady voted for Biden.

  7. I don’t like Biden, but I think Brady’s doing the right thing – which he almost invariably does.

  8. Funny how things work. During the previous administration visiting the WH meant you fully endorsed the policies of the President. This time around it apparently had nothing to do with politics.

  9. The White House is lucky to have him.
    I understand why Brady is living rent free in your head. After all, look how much GB has accomplished with back-to-back franchise QBs. GB is dealing with the petulant child that is Aaron Rodgers while Brady is enjoying yet another SB winning season with an eye towards an 8th ring.

  11. Maybe Tom wanted to buy some of Hunter Biden’s “art.”

  12. Doesn’t look like Brady was too concerned about hurting Trump’s feelings by showing up for this Administration. Trump would have killed to have a photo op with Tom, but Tom stayed away, president or not. Brady wasn’t going to allow himself to be used politically, unlike Kraft and BB.

    Brady to his credit is his own man. He played for 20 years for a giant of a coach but Brady never kissed Belichick’s backside. He walked.

  13. Wasn’t he supposed to be BFFs with Drumpf? I wonder why he’s willing to go when Biden is around but not when Drumpf is around. Weird. Is it that Drumpf inflated the relationship to try to make himself feel important? That doesn’t sound like him…. he doesn’t exaggerate things….

  14. goodellisaclown says:
    July 20, 2021 at 11:00 am
    Funny how things work. During the previous administration visiting the WH meant you fully endorsed the policies of the President. This time around it apparently had nothing to do with politics.

    ————————-

    That’s because the last guy politicized EVERYTHING

  15. Politics aside, Donald Trump was a friend of Brady’s before the media Maga hat scrutiny. I am disappointed in Tom that he refused to go to the Trump White House twice but now goes to the Biden Whitehouse. Tom has said that he supports his friends, but maybe not so much.

  16. I don’t blame people not going to the previous admin, who wants fast food? Now the WH is respected once again. You are doing the right thing TB.

  17. Perhaps it’s because they were invited without the expectation of bending the knee or pledging loyalty to the president. Novel concept.

  20. bc TB12 isnt a big cry baby and knows how to pay respect to the office of othe POTUS no matter who is there.

  21. Whether you like the incumbent or not, he was legally elected to the office (and this is true about all elected presidents – regardless of party). Being invited to the White House is an honor, and has no bearing on your support of the specific president’s policies or not. Not going because you didn’t vote for them demonstrates pettiness and immaturity. Biden is now our president (just like Trump was before) – until he isn’t – whether voted out of office, or otherwise.

    Be the bigger person.

