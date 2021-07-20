Tyler Lockett: I expect Russell Wilson to be here for the foreseeable future

Getty Images

One of this year’s biggest offseason storylines was the saga of quarterback Russell Wilson and his dissatisfaction with the Seahawks.

Heading into training camp, that situation has been resolved — at least for the upcoming season. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll came together for their “Kumbaya” moment, with Wilson recently saying on the Dan Patrick Show that his relationship with Carroll is “stronger than ever.”

So when Tyler Lockett was asked during a Tuesday interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football if he believes Wilson will be the team’s QB going forward, Lockett answered in the affirmative.

“Yeah, I expect Russ to be here for the foreseeable future,” Lockett said. “Obviously, there was a lot of stuff that went on during the offseason and I think in the offseason, a lot of TV shows are off, nobody really has a lot to talk about, so they try to find things to be able to talk about. They try to read between the lines and dig in a little bit more. And that’s kind of what it’s like in society now, you try to figure out what type of news, what’s the best article to write to get a lot of people to pay attention.”

There’s an argument to be made that the list of four teams to which Wilson would accept a trade was actually undersold after it was released in February. Even if Wilson got over the issues that sprung up, it’s incredibly rare for a franchise quarterback to have his representation even present the idea that he could play elsewhere — let alone name four teams, two of which had entrenched starters.

Nevertheless, Lockett says he’s convinced Wilson is in it for the long haul with Seattle.

“I think Russ definitely wants to be here with us,” Lockett said. “I think all the coaches want Russ to be here with us. We have a great team and I’m looking forward to the season. So we’re not really too concerned or caught up with a lot of stuff that happened. We understand the aspect of business and what everything is like, especially in the NFL.

“So for Russ, we’re just thankful for him to be on our team. And we’re thankful to be able to move forward and just take one day at a time and learn how to be great and learn how to win today.”

Wilson is still under contract through 2023, so at this point, Lockett has plenty of reason to feel like his QB will still be there. But there’s also a chance that whatever issues Wilson had with the franchise will pop up again, and we’ll be having similar conversations next offseason.