Baker Mayfield “not worried” about his contract

Getty Images

With training camp set to begin next week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not yet signed a contract extension.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is one of three first-round QBs from his draft class likely to receive one in the near future. The others are Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

Back in June, Mayfield said he’s in “no rush” to put pen to paper on a new deal. Later that month, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported there had been no substantive talks between the Browns and Mayfield’s representation on an extension.

Addressing the media at his youth football camp on Wednesday, Mayfield reiterated his stance that the contract will eventually work itself out.

“I think everything will play itself out,” Mayfield said, via Cabot. “I’m not worried about it at all. If we win, we’re heading in the right direction.”

After a rocky second season, Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020. The Browns exercised his fifth-year option in the spring, so in theory, the organization could wait until next year to sign the QB to an extension.