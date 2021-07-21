Baker Mayfield: Odell Beckham Jr. feels even better than he looks

Getty Images

By all accounts, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. looked healthy and ready to roll during Cleveland’s offseason program after tearing his ACL last year.

But quarterback Baker Mayfield was even more optimistic about Beckham’s prospects when speaking to the media at a youth football camp on Wednesday.

“About a month ago I would have said that he looks very, very good, and I know after speaking with him that he feels even better,” Mayfield said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So I’ll let you guys see that for yourself.”

Beckham is hosting a youth football camp of his own over the weekend and odd are there will be several videos of the receiver moving around.

Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards with three touchdowns in seven games last season, though he tore his ACL on his first target in that seventh contest. If he’s healthy, Beckham could provide a significant lift and a deep threat to Cleveland’s offense in 2021.