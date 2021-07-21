Broncos agree to terms with Quinn Meinerz

USA TODAY Sports

At last, the belly may breathe a sigh of relief.

Per Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz have agreed to terms on the rookie’s standard four-year contract.

Meinerz was the 98th pick in the third round out of the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater, a Division III program. While his 2020 season was canceled, Meinerz was a two-time All-conference honoree and was also a first-team, D-III All-American.

With Meinerz’s deal complete, the Broncos have two players left unsigned from their 2021 draft class: second-round running back Javonte Williams and third-round linebacker Baron Browning. Klis reports both of those rookie contracts are expected to be done by the start of training camp next week.