Buccaneers sign Robert Hainsey

Getty Images

Tampa Bay has completed one big part of offseason business.

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday morning that they’ve signed third-round pick Robert Hainsey to his standard four-year rookie deal. With Hainsey putting pen to paper, Tampa Bay has now signed its entire seven-player draft class.

Hainsey, an offensive lineman out of Notre Dame, appeared in 46 games with 34 starts in his collegiate career. He was a second-team All-ACC honoree for his senior season of 2020.

The Buccaneers are returning all 22 of their offensive and defensive starters from last year’s Super Bowl championship roster, so Hainsey figures to see little playing time as a rookie. But he could be an important developmental piece down the line.