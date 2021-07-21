Cardinals release Lamont Gaillard

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals have made a roster move, announcing the release of backup center Lamont Gaillard on Wednesday.

Gaillard was a Cardinals 2019 sixth-round pick. He did not appear in any games as a rookie, but played 13 last season — starting two.

Gaillard was expected to compete for the backup center role behind Rodney Hudson, who was acquired via trade from the Raiders in March. Arizona traded former starter Mason Cole to Minnesota.

The Cardinals now have Max Garcia and rookie Michal Menet to compete at backup center.