Former NFL player, coach Jim Shofner dies at 85

Former NFL player and long-time assistant coach Jim Shofner died July 17, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Shofner was 85.

TCU confirmed Shofner’s death.

Shofner, who grew up in Fort Worth and went on to a two-sport career with the Horned Frogs, was a first-round choice of the Browns in 1958. He played six seasons in Cleveland, appearing in 76 games with 57 starts and making 20 interceptions.

He followed his pro playing career with a long coaching career.

Shofner began his NFL coaching career as the 49ers defensive backs coach in 1967. He moved to the offensive side of the ball in 1970, serving as the quarterbacks and receivers coach of the 49ers when John Brodie was the NFL’s MVP.

Shofner was the quarterbacks coach for the Browns when Brian Sipe won the MVP in 1980, and he served as the quarterbacks coach of the Bills from 1992-96, with Jim Kelly leading the team to two Super Bowls in that time.

Shofner also coached with the Oilers, Cowboys and Cardinals.

He was TCU’s head coach from 1974-76, going 2-31, and the Browns’ interim head coach in 1990 after the team fired Bud Carson. The Browns were 1-6.

Shofner was inducted into the TCU Hall of Fame in 1981.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son Mike and his wife Lisa, their sons John and Daniel; his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Jeff, and their sons James and Jake.

Services are scheduled for Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m. CT at Doxology Bible Church in Fort Worth.