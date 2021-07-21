Jaguars will hold six open training camp practices for fans

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that they will hold five open practices open to all fans and one practice just for season ticket members for training camp.

Five of the six sessions will be at the team’s training facility and one will be a scrimmage at TIAA Bank Field.

The first open practice is scheduled for next Thursday, July 29. All sessions will begin at 9:45 a.m., with gates opening 45 minutes before the start of practice.

Fans may acquire free tickets for the six practices through the Jaguars website.

The team is not requiring face masks or vaccinations to attend practice. But the Jaguars’ release notes it is “highly recommended” that those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine wear a mask while in attendance.