Logan Ryan: Daniel Jones is doing everything he can to earn my respect

USA TODAY Sports

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a critical third season, one that will likely determine his future with the franchise.

New York must make a decision on his fifth-year option next spring. And if the organization doesn’t exercise that option, then it’s highly unlikely Jones will receive a second contract with the Giants.

To this point, Jones’ teammates and coaches have praised him for the way he’s handled himself this offseason. But the young QB still has plenty to prove.

In a Wednesday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Giants safety Logan Ryan said he thinks Jones setting himself up for success.

“The thing with him, it’s a year-to-year league,” Ryan said. “And Daniel is doing everything [you] can ask him to do — from last season to now. You heard about him flying out the receivers time and time again, bringing those guys, paying for those guys to come out and throw. He was at OTAs commanding the offense. He’s another year in it. So really, he’s doing everything [he] can do to earn my respect as a two-time champion, as a nine-year pro, as a guy who’s been around a lot of great players — he’s doing everything [he] can to earn my respect with his work ethic day in and day out. You hear him in the weight room. You hear him having throwing sessions. You hear him meeting with the coaches when it’s time to meet.

“So he’s doing everything he can possibly to do set himself up for success and that’s all you can do. You’ve got to fall down to your level of preparation and I feel like he’s extremely prepared. Training camp is another scenario, another situation to get more prepared. It’s practice. So you’ve got to continue to get those reps and go out there and let the chips fall where they may, go out there and win the game. So, we’re all supporting Daniel. He’s got his teammates’ respect and he’s got the organization’s respect and he’s earned that job to be our quarterback.”

Jones threw for 2,943 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games last year. Time will tell if he’s able to improve those numbers and keep the respect he’s earned from Ryan and his fellow Giants teammates.