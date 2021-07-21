Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden and Derek Carr’s relationship is “like a corny marriage”

Getty Images

Since Jon Gruden came back to coach the Raiders in 2018, his relationship with quarterback Derek Carr has drawn constant speculation.

Carr himself said earlier in the offseason that people don’t realize how close he and Gruden are on and off the field, adding that he and Gruden have “a great relationship.”

During an appearance on The NFL Rhodes Show with Lindsay Rhodes, G.M. Mike Mayock echoed Carr’s assessment of the coach-QB partnership.

“They’re definitely on the same page. Derek is even finishing Jon’s sentences now,” Mayock said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s like a corny marriage. It’s really funny.

“I don’t know if Derek has a photographic memory or not, but his memory is mind-boggling. … Jon puts a lot on his plate and he handles it seamlessly. The two seasons I’ve been here, he’s gotten better each year. I’m excited to see where he can take this thing.”

Carr had arguably his best season since entering the league in 2014 last year, throwing for a career-high 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Though the Raiders have only made the playoffs once with Carr as the team’s starter — and Carr was unable to play in that postseason due to a broken leg — the QB has clearly not been the club’s most glaring issue over the last few years.

If Las Vegas has made its defense competitive, the Gruden-Carr relationship should have a chance to blossom for years to come.