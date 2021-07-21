Patriots place three draft choices on the non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Patriots placed three of their draft choices on the non-football injury list, according to the NFL’s Wednesday transactions wire.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe, linebacker Cameron McGrone and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will start training camp on the list.

Bledsoe injured his wrist at the Senior Bowl, and McGrone tore an anterior cruciate ligament in November. Stevenson’s injury is unknown, but he missed some practice time in the spring and running backs coach Ivan Fears allowed that Stevenson was “fighting through a couple of nagging things,” according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots made Stevenson the 120th overall choice, selecting him in the fourth round. They took McGrone in the fifth round at No. 177 overall, and Bledsoe was a sixth-rounder selected 188th overall.

All three count against the 90-player roster, but the Patriots can activate them from the non-football injury list at any time.