Ravens place Ben Cleveland, Jake Breeland on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Ravens have placed two players on the non-football injury list.

According to the NFL’s Wednesday transactions report, rookie guard Ben Cleveland and rookie tight end Jake Breeland will begin camp on the list.

Breeland, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, still is working his way back from a knee injury. He tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee during an Oregon win over Colorado on Oct. 11.

It is unclear why Cleveland landed on the list, whether it was an injury or failing the conditioning test.

The Ravens made him the 94th overall pick in the third round out of Georgia. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, playing the season at right guard. In all he appeared in 45 games for the Bulldogs over four seasons.

The players count against the 90-player roster, but the Ravens can activate them from the non-football injury list at any time.