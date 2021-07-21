Ravens sign Brandon Stephens

USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens announced Wednesday morning that they’ve signed third-round pick Brandon Stephens.

A cornerback out of SMU, Stephens was Baltimore’s only remaining unsigned 2021 draftee.

Stephens is a former running back who converted to corner after transferring to SMU from UCLA. He recorded 22 pass breakups in two seasons at SMU. He also had an interception as a senior.

Baltimore selected Stephens at No. 104 overall in the spring. He and third-round guard Ben Cleveland, who signed his deal on Tuesday, were the last of Baltimore’s eight 2021 picks to put pen to paper.