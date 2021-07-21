Steelers linebacker Vince Williams retires

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has announced his retirement, just before the start of training camp.

“Vince Williams notified us today that he will retire from the game of football,” Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “We respect his decision and want to thank him for his time with us as he consistently showed great character and leadership in addition to his contributions on the field. We wish Vince and his family all the best.”

The 31-year-old Williams started 14 games last season and was expected to start again this season. He’ll be tough to replace, especially this late in the offseason.

The Steelers selected Williams in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft and Pittsburgh has been his only NFL home. Now he’ll say farewell.