Tom Brady leaves door wide open on playing to 46, maybe beyond

Posted by Mike Florio on July 21, 2021, 12:31 PM EDT
President Biden Hosts Super Bowl LV Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers At The White House
Tom Brady will play until he’s 45. Unless he doesn’t.

The guy who used to say “10 more years” when asked about the intended duration of his football career at some point within the last 10 years changed his target to 45.

In a SiriusXM town hall with Jim Gray, Brady talked about playing football at an advanced age.

You’ve passed your physical prime, absolutely,” Brady said. “I believe that I sustained it for a long period of time. But I don’t see me now — and there wouldn’t be a reason to like improve let’s say my arm strength or the distance I can throw a ball or the speed I can run physically. It is what it is. It’s just, I’ve actually maintained that for a long period of time through a lot of unique thoughts and my workout, my recovery, my training.

“You know, mentally I know how to prepare. So I think at lot of those things are — it’s not, it’s really maintaining a championship level of play. It’s not about, you know, ‘How much better can I be at 44 than I was at 38?’ It’s more about, ‘Am I at championship level as a quarterback?’ And if I am, I’m gonna play and I’m gonna compete, because I love it. And I love playing the game. So, you know, naturally I think for people it’s always easy to say, you know, ‘What more is there to prove?’ or ‘Why keep playing?’  I play because I love the game. I play because I love to compete. You know, we shouldn’t stop our life, even though we love something, because it’s just someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that.”

So will he play beyond the “arbitrary timeline” of the 2022 season?

“I felt for a long time I could play until I was 45 years old,” Brady said. “This year, I’ll be 44. Which naturally takes me to next year, and I’ve got a two-year contract. We’ll see what happens beyond that.”

Gray asked if it’s possible Brady will play into 2023 and maybe beyond.

“I think I’ve got to get to that point first and then just evaluate how I feel and where I’m at in my life,” Brady said. “But things change as you get older, and there’s a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life. My kids and my family is certainly very important. They made a lot of sacrifices over a long period of time to watch me play. So I owe it to them, too.”

That last part becomes important, because Mrs. Brady is among those who have asked Tom, “What more do you have to prove?” With each passing season (and championship), there’s less and less for Brady to prove, to himself or anyone else.

7 responses to “Tom Brady leaves door wide open on playing to 46, maybe beyond

  4. If he keeps playing at a championship level, then only Tom and his family have a say in when it’s time to call it quits. I just hope when the end comes, it’s on his terms and not due to a major injury or continuing past his expiration date and having his coach/gm make the decision for him.

  5. Dieon, err I mean Coach Sanders, said once from the booth after his retirement that he could get up tomorrow and cover. He said he still had the speed and technique. But his hamstrings would not let him do that. I think that’s going to be what limits Tom too. When things get injured doing basic stuff that should not get injured doing basic stuff, that’s when he’ll stop. And that could happen at any moment.

  6. Just reading that he still loves the game is unbelievable considering the grind every year. He’s an inspiration to everyone…..He truly is the GOAT!

  7. As a 50 yr old man myself. You have to admire this guy even if you dislike him or the team he plays for. I think he sold his soul to play (lol kidding). TB12 actually is getting better with age. Dick Clark syndrome maybe? Play as long as you are great and having fun Tom I say. Like him or not we all have the honor of watching something we’ll never see again. He could win 10 SuperBowls b4 he’s done.

