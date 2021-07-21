Would Tom Brady eventually play for a third NFL team?

Getty Images

Whenever Tom Brady talks about playing for two more years, he points out that he’s under contract for two more years.

This raises an obvious question. If Brady decides after two more years that he wants to keep playing football, would he stay in Tampa — or would he sign with another team?

It’s likely a decision that Brady would make after first deciding whether to keep playing, and plenty of factors would become relevant. The quality of the roster, the status of the coaching staff, and the outcomes of the next two seasons become important, especially when compared to other opportunities that may be available to Brady in early 2023.

He’ll have the ability to pick any team he wants at that point, just like he did in 2020. Assuming, of course, that the team he wants will want him. Even at age 46, any team that Brady wants would be stupid to say no, for fear of Brady winning yet another Super Bowl and then hearing him later say that they decided to stick with whatever motherf–ker ended up playing quarterback that season.