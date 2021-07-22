14 NFL teams have at least 85 percent of players vaccinated

Getty Images

With the vast majority of training camps beginning in a week, the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to rise.

Per Judy Battista of NFL Media, there are now 14 teams with at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated. Plus, more than 78 percent of players in the league have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While the exact rules and regulations have not yet been announced, the league is expected to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on teams that reach the 85 percent threshold.

With vaccines safe and effective, the numbers should continue to rise as more players report to their team facilities. The restrictions set out by the league and players association incentivize players to get vaccinated so that they may do things like eat in the cafeteria with their teammates and leave the team hotel when on the road.

The first practices for 29 of the 32 teams are scheduled for a week from Thursday.