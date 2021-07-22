Baron Browning signs rookie deal with Broncos

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos have reached agreement on a four-year deal with linebacker Baron Browning, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Browning receives an $840,616 signing bonus.

Browning’s agreement leaves only second-round running back Javonte Williams unsigned. The Broncos drafted 10 players.

Browning will begin training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, Klis adds. Browning injured his knee during the team’s rookie minicamp and missed all of the organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp.

Browning totaled 110 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, no interceptions and three pass breakups in 43 career games at Ohio State.