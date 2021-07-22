Ben Roethlisberger feels “fresher” than this time last year, arm is “really, really good”

USA TODAY Sports

fToday was the first day of the rest of Ben Roethlisberger‘s career. The Steelers held their first training camp practice in the 18th season of the quarterback’s career.

It could be his final season, and Roethlisberger intends to do what he can to make it a successful one.

For the first time since his season-ending elbow surgery in 2019, Roethlisberger had a normal offseason. He said he feels “fresher” than he did this time a year ago.

“This time last year, I had thrown thousands of footballs trying to get ready for this,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “This year, this was the first time I’ve thrown a ball since minicamp, other than throwing to my son in the backyard. It just feels more normal of an offseason, if you will.

“My arm feels really, really good.”

Roethlisberger, 39, admitted during the offseason that his arm bothered him some last season. In Week 2 of the 2019 season, Roethlisberger injured his elbow on a deep throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

He underwent surgery to reattach three torn flexor tendons.

Almost two years later, Roethlisberger finally feels like himself again.