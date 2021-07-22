Ben Roethlisberger got some family assistance to help him learn new Steelers offense

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers Offense are working through learning the offense of new coordinator Matt Canada.

Despite Canada being a part of the Steelers coaching staff last year, the offense he intends to run in Pittsburgh has many differences to the system the team employed last year under coordinator Randy Fichtner. Those changes include new nomenclature and terms that Roethlisberger and the offense will have to commit to memory before the start of the season in September.

Via Brooks Pryor of ESPN.com, Roethlisberger said he received help in his attempts to master the terms of the new offense from his daughter, Baylee. She has helped Roethlisberger by creating flash cards and quizzing her dad on the playbook.

“We’ve done that together,” Roethlisberger said. “There have been some quizzes at home. It’s become as much of a mental offseason as it has physical in terms of learning new things. If you talk about the percentage of new, the run game formations, everything, it’s a high percentage of new. It’s a challenge.”

Roethlisberger said that there are plays in their repertoire that are the exact same plays and concepts as stuff they ran a season ago that are called something completely different in Canada’s offense. It’s still going to take some time for the Steelers to commit the changes to memory. Luckily, they’ve got six weeks before games begin to count to get the new offense squared away.

“If you notice, I’m looking at the wristband quite a bit,” Roethlisberger said. “We all are. All of the quarterbacks are trying to look at it and figure it out.

“New isn’t always bad, new is new.”