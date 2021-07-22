Bengals add Ken Anderson, Ken Riley to inaugural Ring of Honor class

Getty Images

The Bengals officially have doubled the size of the franchise’s inaugural Ring of Honor class.

The team announced on Thursday morning that quarterback Ken Anderson and defensive back Ken Riley will join team founder Paul Brown and left tackle Anthony Muñoz as the charter members of the group.

The ceremony will occur on September 30, at halftime of a home game against the Jaguars. That same night, the Bengals will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the 1981 Super Bowl team.

“The Bengals organization is very special to me, and I’m so proud to be a part of the inaugural class,” Anderson said. “We have a great football tradition. It’s one of winning, it’s one of playing hard. That goes back to the Paul Brown days. I’m glad that can be recognized. I think back to those days because I think those days are coming again.”

Anderson may indeed be right, especially with Joe Burrow playing so well last year as a rookie. If healthy, the Bengals could be taking another step toward becoming a consistent contender, like they were when Anderson played.