Bengals claim Lamont Gaillard off waivers

Getty Images

Lamont Gaillard has found a new home.

The Bengals claimed the former Cardinals center off waivers on Thursday, the team announced.

Gaillard was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft and spent his first two seasons with Arizona. He started a pair of games for the club last year while appearing in 13 contests.

Cincinnati also has Billy Price and Trey Hill behind Trey Hopkins at center. But with Hopkins suffering a torn ACL late last season, the Bengals could likely use some depth at the position to start the season.