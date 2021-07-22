Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (not Cole Beasley) reacts to non-vaccinated player forfeiture rule

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

After an extended Twitter tirade on Tuesday regarding the NFL’s vaccination rules and the vaccine generally, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been silent. After the news of Thursday’s memo from the NFL to all teams explaining that an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff that results in a cancellation will trigger a forfeiture, another Bills receiver had something to say.

Accountability . . . availability,” Stefon Diggs tweeted.

It’s always been that simple. Today’s memo simply raises the stakes.

Beasley may bristle at this, but the simple reality is that vaccinated players will be tested once every 14 days. They’re more likely to be available because they won’t be tested for two weeks after their most recent test. Thus, they can’t suddenly be unavailable.

Non-vaccinated players assume a daily risk of being immediately unavailable. because they’ll be tested every day.

Beasley has yet to tweet in response to today’s memo. However, it’s becoming harder and harder for anyone to argue that vaccination status doesn’t directly impact a team’s competitive interests. After today’s memo, it’s impossible to make the argument.

After today’s memo, every unvaccinated player who isn’t a franchise quarterback or otherwise untouchable due to skill or cap reasons is at risk of being cut.

15 responses to “Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (not Cole Beasley) reacts to non-vaccinated player forfeiture rule

  1. That sums it up. Be accountable for your actions and decisions, and be available to honor your commitment to the team (contract and players).

    The personal rights, self determination, “don’t tread on me” crowd sure do have difficulty when those affected by their decisions put up measures to protect themselves as is their own right to do.

    Let’s see more personal accountability in all areas of our lives.

  3. Big sigh of relief. Between Josh Allen and Cole Beasley, someone on the team needed to speak up to this stupidity. These knuckleheads talking about this being a “personal choice” to ignore science in favor of grandpa’s Facebook propaganda are lunatics and we shouldn’t be treating them like they’re normal.

  4. Diggs wants to win, Cole wants to cry like a baby… put that baby in the corner and lets win #GoBills #LetsGoBuffalo

  5. I mean at the end of the day this issue is pretty simple. The anti vaccine crowd is just living in an alternative reality from the rest of us.

  6. The Bills can win without Cole Beasley. They aren’t a playoff team without Josh Allen. Allen is the guy that needs to step up and get vaccinated for himself and the team. If he chooses not to his leadership and status as a franchise QB should be questioned by Bills management.

  8. I always thought Stefon Diggs was a good player, but he’s just gone up in my estimation as a Player, Buffalo Bill and Human Being.

    Well done Sir

  9. Won’t matter.
    Bills wont be in the Super Bowl.
    But if they are, they’ll lose AGAIN.

  11. The NFL’s policy reflects the basic tenet of the game – team over individual. As it should be.

  13. WTG Diggs! Simple and straight to the point. Not a bunch of psycho babble drivel.

  14. Every part of society should be doing this to weed these morons out around us.

