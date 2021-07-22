Buccaneers get their Super Bowl rings tonight

Getty Images

Forty percent of the people may not think they won the Super Bowl, but they’ll get 100 percent of their rings tonight.

Yes, tonight’s the night the Super Bowl LV champion Buccaneers get their rings. It’s the second ring in franchise history, but the first for the vast majority of the players.

For one player, it’s No. 7. And so the question becomes whether Tom Brady will bring his other six. In New England, he routinely brought his full collection to each ring ceremony.

And then the quest for another ring commences, with the Bucs opening training camp a little early, since they launch the regular season a few days early, on September 9 against the Cowboys.