Cardinals place Dennis Gardeck on PUP

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck will begin training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday.

Gardeck tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in in Week 15 of last season. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he’s not ruling out Gardeck being ready for Week 1.

Gardeck, 26, was a core special teams player his first two seasons. He did not play a single defensive snap until last season when he played 94 and made seven sacks, which was second on the team.

He recently said he was hoping for even more sacks in 2021.