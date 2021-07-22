Cowboys working out Holton Hill

Getty Images

The Cowboys are working out free agent cornerback Holton Hill, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Vikings cut Hill on Dec. 8. He played only three games last season because of a foot injury and went on injured reserve Nov. 10 before the team waived him off injured reserve.

Hill missed eight games in 2019 because of two four-game suspensions, one for a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and another for a violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse.

The Vikings signed Hill as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2018, and he played all 16 games as a rookie. Hill had his only career interception in 2018 and has 73 tackles and 11 pass breakups in three seasons.