DeAndre Hopkins tweets, deletes contemplation of retirement over COVID vaccine

Posted by Mike Florio on July 22, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals Off-Season Workout
Getty Images

The NFL’s effort to get players to get vaccinated is having the desire effect. Sort of.

Incentives and disincentives (like the possibility of non-vaccinated players causing a forfeiture) have the broader goal of getting players to choose to get vaccinated. It’s causing some players to consider getting out of the game.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted, then deleted, this message: “Never thought I would say this, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL.”

It costs Hopkins nothing to question it. If he ultimately retires, however, he’d owe the Cardinals $22 million in unearned signing bonus money. Maybe that’s why he deleted the tweet.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see whether any players actually quit the game over a reluctance to get vaccinated and the increasing pressure the NFL is placing on players to choose to get the shot(s). If they do, however, others will happily take their place. Even with increasing pressure to be vaccinated, the supply of willing NFL players will continue to far outweigh the demand.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins tweets, deletes contemplation of retirement over COVID vaccine

  5. Retire then.. You act like the NFL won’t surivive without you.. They survived Calvin Johnson retiring early, they survived Barry Sanders retiring early..
    Also if your really worried about hurting your team whats gonna happen when you ultimately get covid and have to miss games because of that?

  7. I can understand an accountant or stay home mom not wanting to get vaccinated, but athletes, that is a mystery. Football players take all sorts of medicine, pain, or otherwise to stay in-game, but apparently, vaccination is where they draw the line.

  8. Cheer up, pudding. It stings for a second, then you move on with your life.

  9. In no way will the media shame Hopkins the way they did Beasley. Won’t happen. If they treat Hopkins the way they did Beasley, they will be called racists on Tweetie.

  10. So then it’s not REALLY about “team” is it? it’s always just been about “ME”, right?

  11. An engineered vaccine that inhibits the natural immune system to reduce immune reaction. I have to agree with DeAndre on this one. No thank you! But for those who do want it – go ahead,thats your choice.

  12. Good for him, his choice. Nobody should be able to force you to take the vaccine.

  14. Yeah, folks, he deleted THAT one, but has completely doubled down since on the vaccine being unsafe. Wonder of he will delete them all by tomorrow or just lock his tweets so that no one but people he follows can respond?

  15. I don’t think the NFL wants its star players retiring over this mandate. Josh Allen for example isn’t easily replaceable.

  16. Can you imagine giving up $22 million over the vaccine?? How can he even consider that?!? These anti-vaxxers really do live in an alternate reality. Wow

  17. “I don’t think the NFL wants its star players retiring over this mandate. Josh Allen for example isn’t easily replaceable.”

    Most NFL fans couldn’t pick Josh Allen out of a lineup, but sure.

  18. Olyhawkguy says:
    July 22, 2021 at 4:37 pm
    Ridiculous. What is up with these science-haters. Just so weird.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Agreed. I recently got a mask captioned “Science – Like Magic Only Real.”

  19. curtis20 says:
    July 22, 2021 at 4:49 pm
    Good for him, his choice. Nobody should be able to force you to take the vaccine.

    Nobody is forcing anyone to take the vaccine. You should try reading sometime.

  20. judas priest, how bout we start getting some numbers on how many people have got the vaccine and are totally fine.
    What is WRONG with these people? I suppose we never landed on the moon and the world is flat.
    Good grief people, WAKE UP!
    Ive had my shot for months and i dont stick to metal or glow in the dark. Just sad.

  21. He’s far more likely to have long term side effects from football than he is the Vaccine . And for everybody who is worried about the long term effects of a vaccine that was just created , I ask this question (for a friend of course ) . What are the long term effects of the COVID disease that we’ve known about for less than two years ?

  22. Not surprisingly the NFL is going to make it worse by taking this stand.

    There are to many variants to this and half of the current cases are vaccinated.

    Teams should go back and setup their in house protocols and the NFL should stay out of the way.

  23. His body, his choice, right? I mean,it’s a stupid and irresponsible choice but it is his to make.

  24. Do we know that COVID is completely eradicated from the body and doesn’t remain latent and ready to roar back years down the line like another virus we know about ?

  25. Deandre Hopkins can’t take that deleted tweet back. Now we know the truth! What an outrageously selfish thing to do. You are putting everyone on your team at risk!
    Michael Irvin believes you have no desire to win, Deandre! But, as this article states, you are replaceable!

  26. 50Stars says:
    July 22, 2021 at 4:47 pm
    An engineered vaccine that inhibits the natural immune system to reduce immune reaction. I have to agree with DeAndre on this one. No thank you! But for those who do want it – go ahead,thats your choice.

    ——————————————–

    You clearly have no idea what you’re talking about. The vaccine doesn’t inhibit an immune reaction, it induces one.

    If he doesn’t want to hurt his team, he should get the vaccine and help his team pass 85%. Until that’s the case, he’s already hurting his team by not being able to participate in the same way as those who are vaccinated and over 85% are able to. He’s going to give up millions and millions of dollars to not get vaccinated? Retiring wouldn’t hurt his team?

    Just…. get…. vaccinated!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.