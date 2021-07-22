DeMarcus Lawrence had “clean-up” back surgery, no “high concern” from Cowboys

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence landed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday and a back issue is the reason for that move.

Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Lawrence had postseason surgery on his back. It’s the third time that Lawrence has had that kind of operation, but McCarthy said that this procedure has not raised any red flags for the team about Lawrence’s outlook for the season.

“That is more of a clean-up. It’s not of high concern,” McCarthy said at a press conference. “So, he looks great. It’s probably more us than him, the timeline of him coming back.”

McCarthy indicated that the team was taking a similarly cautious approach with wide receiver Amari Cooper as he works his way back from an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring), and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (knee) are also on Dallas’ PUP list.