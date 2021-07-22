Fred Warner is vaccinated and willing to be a resource for teammates

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Fred Warner spent 10 days on the COVID-19 reserve list last summer. He played the season opener after not practicing in the week leading up to the game.

Warner revealed Thursday he received the vaccine in the offseason.

While Warner said he will not pressure any unvaccinated teammate to get the shot, the All-Pro is willing to answer questions about it.

“At the end of the day, everyone makes their own decision, and that’s something that you’ve got to respect,” Warner said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I am vaccinated, and I know that I’m a person that guys can come to, to ask some questions about it. What are their concerns, and stuff like that. That’s all I’m truly trying to be, is just a tool for people to use, a resource. If somebody’s got a question that they want to ask me, I’m more than open to answer.”

The league told its 32 clubs Thursday that it will not reschedule games for a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players. It attached financial penalties to any forfeits arising from a COVID-19 spike among the unvaccinated, including players from both teams losing game checks that week.

Teams that have 85 percent of their players vaccinated will have a competitive advantage, and Warner praised the 49ers’ efforts to get players educated about the vaccine.

“Well, the vaccination conversation has been going on for the majority of the offseason, before this news even came out,” Warner said. “The team, I feel, has done a great job in informing the players about the vaccine to try to help guys feel comfortable about it.”